The Local Seltzery, Kentucky Hume Society announce ‘Pups on the Patio’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Local Seltzery NuLu is partnering with the Kentucky Humane Society to host a “Pups on the Patio” event on Sunday, June 26.

Pups on the Patio will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Local Seltzery located at 828 East Main Street and will benefit local pets looking for a permanent home, the release said.

The Local Seltzery will donate 10% of their Sunday sales each week to the Kentucky Humane Society as part of the partnership.

Pups on the Patio will be held every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

