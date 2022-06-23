Louisville shows for My Morning Jacket canceled due to COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A positive COVID-19 test for one of the band members has forced My Morning Jacket to cancel the two shows scheduled in Louisville this weekend.

The band was to perform Friday night at Iroquois Amphitheater and Saturday night at Waterfront Park.

In a Facebook post announcing the concert cancellations, the band said Jim James had tested positive.

“This is upsetting for everybody involved,” the statement went on to say, “and we are deeply sorry to everyone who made plans to come see us from near and afar.”

My Morning Jacket says they are planning for future Louisville shows.

For fans who wish to get a refund for the canceled shows, the band says to go through the point of purchase.

