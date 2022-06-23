Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville’s fourth round of ARP funds to invest in libraries, child care

LFPL Main Library
LFPL Main Library(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than $79 million will be invested in Louisville Metro projects to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance into law investing a fourth round of American Rescue Plan funding to open two new libraries and invest in child care, parks and more.

So far, Louisville Metro Government has been allocated a total of $388 million in ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds by Congress.

The investments will include $8.5 million for public safety and youth development, $7.5 million to improve quality of child care and early learning and $8 million to renovate and expand the Main Library.

“The Main Library is the regional library for the central city, and look around, it could use an upgrade,” Metro Council member Bill Hollander (9th District) said. “It’s a great day for the library.”

Funds will also go towards opening a library branch in Fern Creek, expanding the Portland library branch and renovating and reopening the Parkland library.

In addition, restoration funds were announced for the city’s public pools and parks, along with preserving the Baxter Community Center building and furthering internet expansion in the metro.

