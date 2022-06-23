Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide

Gregory Lynn Bell, 47, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and being...
Gregory Lynn Bell, 47, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a gun. He is accused in the June 19 shooting death of Tremont Tobin, 40, of Louisville.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a convicted felon with the shooting death of a man that was recorded on a video doorbell.

Gregory Lynn Bell, 47, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Bell is accused in the June 19 shooting death of Tremont Tobin, 40, of Louisville. Court documents say the men were talking in the 1200 block of Central Ave around 4:40 p.m. when Bell pulled out a gun and shot Tobin multiple times. Tobin died before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

LMPD Homicide detectives say the shooting was captured on a doorbell camera, according to court documents.

Bell was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned Friday morning in the jail courtroom.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman dies in a two-vehicle crash near Mammoth...
Oldham County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor
Kyle Cobb has been charged with at least one count of animal cruelty and has been booked in...
Louisville man charged after 2 dogs left inside hot car die

Latest News

My Morning Jacket has had to cancel it's Louisville shows set for Friday and Saturday due to a...
Louisville shows for My Morning Jacket canceled due to COVID
Man found shot to death inside Louisville home, LMPD investigating
Both JCPS buses which crashed following hydroplaning
Troubleshooters: JCPS focuses on wet weather driving following hydroplane crashes
Louisville Zoo Grieves Stillborn Masai Giraffe
Louisville Zoo giraffe delivers stillborn