Man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a convicted felon with the shooting death of a man that was recorded on a video doorbell.

Gregory Lynn Bell, 47, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Bell is accused in the June 19 shooting death of Tremont Tobin, 40, of Louisville. Court documents say the men were talking in the 1200 block of Central Ave around 4:40 p.m. when Bell pulled out a gun and shot Tobin multiple times. Tobin died before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

LMPD Homicide detectives say the shooting was captured on a doorbell camera, according to court documents.

Bell was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned Friday morning in the jail courtroom.

