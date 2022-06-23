Man found shot to death inside Louisville home, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a Louisville home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers and EMS were called to respond to the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found a man inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, Smiley said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.