Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man found shot to death inside Louisville home, LMPD investigating

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a Louisville home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers and EMS were called to respond to the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found a man inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, Smiley said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman dies in a two-vehicle crash near Mammoth...
Oldham County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor
Kyle Cobb has been charged with at least one count of animal cruelty and has been booked in...
Louisville man charged after 2 dogs left inside hot car die

Latest News

My Morning Jacket has had to cancel it's Louisville shows set for Friday and Saturday due to a...
Louisville shows for My Morning Jacket canceled due to COVID
Gregory Lynn Bell, 47, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and being...
Man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide
Both JCPS buses which crashed following hydroplaning
Troubleshooters: JCPS focuses on wet weather driving following hydroplane crashes
Louisville Zoo Grieves Stillborn Masai Giraffe
Louisville Zoo giraffe delivers stillborn