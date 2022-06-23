Contact Troubleshooters
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Buechel

(Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left one man with critical injuries.

The shooting was reported around 4:25 a.m. in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road, off Breckenridge Lane.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

If you have information for investigators, call the LMPD Crime tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also provide your tip online by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

