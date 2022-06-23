National Archery in Schools Program tournament coming to Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of student archers will be coming to Louisville to participate in a championship tournament at the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend.

The National Archery in Schools Program Open Championship Tournament will run from June 23 through June 25, with more than 5,000 students set to compete.

Archers will take part in the 3D Challenge during the tournament, where archers will aim at foam animal targets including a turkey, mountain sheep, deer and bear.

Students will compete for a total of $84,000 in cash scholarships, according to a release.

“The National Archery in the Schools Program has a long standing tradition of safe, well attended events at the Kentucky Exposition Center,” Tommy Floyd, president of the National Archery in Schools Program said in a release. “We are extremely excited to be conducting in person events there again and believe that 2022 will be a great year for the return of competition in Louisville.”

Competitions run from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

Tickets are now on sale. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 13-18. Children 12 and under, registered archers and coaches get free admission.

For more information and a full list of events, visit NASP’s website.

