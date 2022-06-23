Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Nike makes full exit from Russia after suspending operations

FILE - The Nike logo hangs at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2017. Nike says it will...
FILE - The Nike logo hangs at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2017. Nike says it will exit the Russian marketplace, the latest company with plans to leave the country amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The footwear and clothing company said in a statement on Thursday, June 23, 2022, that its “priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months.”(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Nike will fully shut down its operations in Russia, joining other international companies that have withdrawn from the country after its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Nike Inc. suspended operations three months ago at all of its company-owned and operated stores in Russia but like other major corporations, has attempted to avoid exposing employees to hardship as it does so.

”Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months,” the sports apparel maker said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman dies in a two-vehicle crash near Mammoth...
Oldham County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor
Kyle Cobb has been charged with at least one count of animal cruelty and has been booked in...
Louisville man charged after 2 dogs left inside hot car die

Latest News

Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; long COVID can affect children, study says
My Morning Jacket has had to cancel it's Louisville shows set for Friday and Saturday due to a...
Louisville shows for My Morning Jacket canceled due to COVID
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
FBI: Naval reservist said he stormed Capitol with Proud Boys
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
Gov. Kathy Hochul decries the Supreme Court ruling, saying the high court's Thursday ruling is...
Hochul calls Supreme Court decision on N.Y. gun law 'shocking'