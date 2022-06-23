Oldham County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman dies in a two-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., KSP troopers were called to assist the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a crash on Mammoth Cave Road and Old Mammoth Cave Road, according to a release.

Early investigation revealed 25-year-old Melanie Carroll, from Goshen, was driving a 2001 Volvo heading west on Mammoth Cave Road when she failed to see a vehicle stopped in traffic ahead of her and waiting to turn.

KSP said Carroll swerved into the eastbound lane and struck a 2014 Jeep Wrangler head on.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office.

Police said a passenger within the Volvo was flown to University of Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. The driver of the Jeep was taken to T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow for treatment of minor injuries.

