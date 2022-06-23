Public provides feedback on Preston Corridor Plan

Contact Troubleshooters
Communities in Jefferson County were able to provide comments and concerns on a project looking to expand a roadway stretching from River Road to the southern edge of the county.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Communities in Jefferson County were able to provide comments and concerns on a project looking to expand a roadway stretching from River Road to the southern edge of the county.

The Preston Corridor Plan was created to allow future growth and redevelopment of Preston Street and Preston Highway, prioritizing people-first transportation and land use, according to the Louisville Metro Government.

The city has been working with people to make sure one of the most heavily trafficked roads becomes safer and more of a destination site, rather than a pass through location.

On Thursday, the Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability hosted a Public Engagement Day, giving community members three opportunities to review draft concepts and connect with team members of the Preston Corridor Plan.

One of the suggestions provided was trying to make the roadway more accessible for walking traffic.

“They’re not designed well for pedestrians, they’re more designed for cars,” Michael King, director of the Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability said. “So while we still need to facilitate that movement for cars, we’re really focusing on this data driven approach that shows us where the accidents are happening, and where it’s dangerous for pedestrians. Those are probably the spots we could take care of the most quickly in terms of making safety improvements.”

Louisville Metro will apply for federal and state funding for the plan once it is finalized.

More information on the Preston Corridor Plan can be found here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

