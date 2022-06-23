Publix to open first Louisville grocery store amid West End food desert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Groundbreaking for the first Louisville Publix happened Thursday morning at the store’s future location within the Terra Crossing Shopping Center.

Publix announced back in Sept. the company signed a lease for Kentucky’s first store at the intersection of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road.

A second Publix location was also announced in December, located at the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road, near Norton Commons. That store is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

Both new Publix locations highlight a problem the West End has dealt with for years: a lack of big box grocery stores. The two new Publix stores are coming to an area already heavily concentrated with grocery stores.

While the East End is heavily populated with tons of fresh food options, there’s a continued effort to bring more fresh food to the West End.

While the east end is heavily populated with tons of fresh food options, there's a continued effort to bring more fresh food to the west end.

Many living in the West End said their go-to store is the Kroger at 2710 W. Broadway, but some customers said it does not seem to be kept as well as other Kroger stores.

”The carts here rarely ever work, and there’s a lot of elderly that work here,” Cassalyn Dalton, who lives in West End said. “So it’s very hard for them to have access to the store and what not. Sometimes the carts won’t charge, they’re broken, out of commission. They have a very big problem keeping the store staffed.”

”We can not get as much as we would like, so sometimes we have to go out on Dixie, (the) Kroger out there, where it’s more variety of things for us to have,” Steffon Cantrell, who lives in West End said.

The Black Market Grocery is one other option. It’s a healthy grocery store that began in November 2020.

The store was started by Shauntrice Martin, who is now founder of #FeedTheWest, a food justice program sponsored by Black Lives Matter Louisville and Change Today Change Tomorrow. The grocery also supports Black-owned small businesses.

”There’s a lot of elderly that’s out here hungry,” Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market Grocery said. “Besides elderly, there’s people out here that need food.”

Black Market Grocery tries to bring fresh produce to those in need as a healthy food option. Unlike big box grocery stores, the owner said they rely on local farmers, and they could use even more.

”The grocery stores we do have, a lot of them have expired food on the shelves, spoiled food,” Shauntrice Martin, former owner of Black Market Grocery said. “And that is the norm, whereas on the East End, you are not going to get that same thing. The fruit will sing to you. They get their own little shower everyday.”

