Title IX’s 50th anniversary focus of athlete panel discussion

On Thursday, a women’s sports virtual panel discussion between several people including Maya McClendon, former volleyball player for both University of Louisville and Arizona State University; and Jeff Walz, head coach for the UofL women’s basketball team.(WAVE News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX.

The federal civil rights law has been credited with profoundly changing education in the United States by barring sex discrimination in the nation’s schools.

Title IX, along with other equity laws, helped unlock access to educational and athletic opportunities, paving the way for inroads into historically male‐dominated professions.

On Thursday, a women’s sports virtual panel discussion between several people including Maya McClendon, former volleyball player for both University of Louisville and Arizona State University; and Jeff Walz, head coach for the UofL women’s basketball team.

“So many of even my student athletes, they don’t realize,” Walz said. “All they see is what is in front of them. They don’t realize what was done 50 years ago to get us to where we are we have to continue the education.”

Also on the panel discussion on Thursday was Sue Feamster, a trailblazer for opportunities for girls and women in sports in Kentucky and across the country.

“The most significant change for anyone across the nation, is that sport has produced leadership,” Feamster said.

Olympic gold medalist and TV commentator, reporter, and host Summer Sanders moderated the one-hour session. Christine Brennan, USA Today award-winning columnist, author and TV commentator was also a panelist.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

