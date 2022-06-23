UofL Health hosts ribbon cutting for new eye institute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health opened a newly formed institute hoping to improve eye care access in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for the UofL Health Eye Institute, located inside the Kentucky Lions Eye Center building at 301 East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

According to a release, the expansion will offer a combination of advanced diagnostic, treatment and eye research for those in need of eye care.

“We already see more than 32,000 patients here each year, and we anticipate that number growing,” Dr. Joern Soltau, Chair of UofL Health Eye Institute said in a release. “The best part about having such a variety of expertise with our physicians is that no matter your vision issue, we have an expert to help and it’s all here under one roof.”

UofL Health said the institute will expand on Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation’s more than 50 years in improving eye care access and making vision services affordable to all.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.