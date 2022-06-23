Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

UofL Health hosts ribbon cutting for new eye institute

UofL Health opened a newly formed institute hoping to improve eye care access in the Phoenix...
UofL Health opened a newly formed institute hoping to improve eye care access in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health opened a newly formed institute hoping to improve eye care access in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for the UofL Health Eye Institute, located inside the Kentucky Lions Eye Center building at 301 East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

According to a release, the expansion will offer a combination of advanced diagnostic, treatment and eye research for those in need of eye care.

“We already see more than 32,000 patients here each year, and we anticipate that number growing,” Dr. Joern Soltau, Chair of UofL Health Eye Institute said in a release. “The best part about having such a variety of expertise with our physicians is that no matter your vision issue, we have an expert to help and it’s all here under one roof.”

UofL Health said the institute will expand on Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation’s more than 50 years in improving eye care access and making vision services affordable to all.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Neighbors thankful after LMPD reunites unaccompanied Okolona girl with family
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event

Latest News

The CDC recommends that all children, even those who have previously had COVID, get vaccinated.
Norton Children’s prepares to vaccinate children as young as 6-months-old
The CDC recommends that all children, even those who have previously had COVID, get vaccinated.
Norton Children’s prepares to vaccinate children as young as 6-months-old
How to prevent heat illness in kids
How to prevent heat illness in kids
Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children
Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children