Veteran’s Club brings back monthly cookouts, announces Fourth of July event

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local nonprofit announced the return of one of its monthly community traditions for Veterans, first responders and their families, as well as a special Independence Day celebration.

Veteran’s Club said it’s first family cookout since 2019 will take place on June 26 at 3:30 p.m. at the Mount Washington Sports Complex, located at 176 Park View Avenue in Mount Washington.

Jeremy Harrell, CEO and president of Veteran’s Club, said before the pandemic halted monthly cookouts, the last one brought together more than 100 Veterans, first responders and families. Families are asked to bring side items if they are able to.

The nonprofit is also planning an Independence Day Celebration in partnership with the American Legion Shawnee Post 193.

The event will take place on July 3 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2800 West Main Street. Live music, food, and activities including a cornhole tournament will take place at the free celebration.

Harrell said the event is trying to reach Veterans and first responders within West Louisville to make sure they have the support they need.

These events will take place before Veteran’s Club hosts their grand opening of their new headquarters, located at 4218 Shelbyville Road.

According to the organization, the building will offer educational classes, resources, an internet cafe and more for Veterans and first responders.

The grand opening event will happen July 21 at 4 p.m.

For more information on the Veteran’s Club, click or tap here.

