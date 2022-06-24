Contact Troubleshooters
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.

Around 11:45 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue call in the area of Excalaber Court outside of Myrtle Beach.

Upon arrival, units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.

The SCDNR biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site.

The victim was recovered from the pond, and the alligator was removed.

Horry County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The HCPD death investigation remains underway.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Section responded to assist.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

