18-year-old motorcyclist from Southern Indiana killed in crash with semi

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old man has died after his motorcycle crashes into a semi truck near Versailles, Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, a semi truck pulling a trailer was headed south on State Road 129 near Benham Road in Ripley County around 5 p.m.

Police said the semi slowed to turn left into a private driveway. A vehicle driving behind the semi also slowed down to make a right turn.

Investigation revealed Devon Lewis, driving a motorcycle, was heading south on State Road 129 behind the second vehicle. As the semi truck began making the left turn, Lewis pulled out to pass both vehicles on the left-hand side.

Lewis’ motorcycle hit the semi on the driver side in the process, causing him to be thrown off the motorcycle, ISP confirmed.

Police said Lewis was taken to Margaret Mary Community Health for treatment and was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

ISP said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash. Lewis’ family has been notified.

Investigation is ongoing by Indiana State Police.

