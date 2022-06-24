2 killed in fiery Grade Lane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a single vehicle overnight crash that killed two women.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Grade Lane.

According to LMPD, the vehicle was heading south on Grade Lane when the driver lost control, went off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. That impact caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The women, who were the only people in the vehicle, died at the scene. Their names have not been released and police have not been able to provide an age range.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the crash investigation.

