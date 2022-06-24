Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies man found shot to death inside Louisville home

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 46-year-old man found shot and killed inside a south Louisville home on Wednesday afternoon.

Purnell Maddox was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after Louisville Metro police officers were called to a home on the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

According to police, Maddox was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Maddox’s death has been ruled as a homicide, the coroner’s report confirms.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

