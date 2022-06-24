Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

COVID vaccines prevented nearly 20 million deaths, study says

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St....
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London, Oct. 7, 2020. A new study said that vaccines made a big difference, preventing millions of additional deaths.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines saved 19.8 million lives in the first year they were available, according to a large-scale modeling study published in The Lancet on Friday.

The impact of the vaccination programs was determined by estimating the additional lives lost if no vaccines were available.

Based on officially reported COVID-19 cases, the study estimates that 14.4 million deaths were prevented by vaccines between Dec. 8, 2020, and Dec. 8, 2021.

That number rises to 19.8 million when using excess deaths as an estimate of the true extent of the pandemic, as opposed to reported case numbers, representing a 63% decrease in global COVID-19 deaths.

The study also asserts that up to 600,000 additional lives could have been saved if the World Health Organization’s goal of vaccinating 40% of each country’s eligible population by end of 2021 had been met.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
Man found shot to death inside Louisville home, LMPD investigating
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Buechel
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman dies in a two-vehicle crash near Mammoth...
Oldham County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave

Latest News

FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army to leave battered city to avoid encirclement
Downtown Louisville skyline
FORECAST: Hot, more humid weekend ahead
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: How plankton help form clouds
WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, June 24, 2022
Temperature shows over 100 degrees before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and San...
Summer swelter: Persistent heat wave breaks records, spirits