Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Hot first full weekend of summer

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • DROUGHT STATUS: Central KY now in MODERATE drought levels
  • RAIN CHANCES: Isolated overall until Sunday night when scattered storms may develop
  • NEXT WEEK: Refreshing air Mon/Tue, but another heat wave for the rest of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot day ahead but not overly humid. Wear that sunscreen! Mainly clear skies tonight and overall comfortable.

We really start to crank the heat and humidity back up on Saturday! Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. A low chance of a brief, pop-up shower or two is possible through the afternoon hours.

Saturday night features a much warmer night with lows falling into the 70s.

Remember to take frequent breaks in the heat and to monitor your pets. Also, be mindful of plant/crop watering needs as we are entering a drought for the area that sometimes last for weeks or months.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/24 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/24 4AM Update

Most Read

A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
Man found shot to death inside Louisville home, LMPD investigating
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Buechel
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman dies in a two-vehicle crash near Mammoth...
Oldham County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/24 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/24 4AM Update
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, June 23, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog /23
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/22