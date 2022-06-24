FORECAST: Hot first full weekend of summer

WEATHER HEADLINES

DROUGHT STATUS: Central KY now in MODERATE drought levels

RAIN CHANCES: Isolated overall until Sunday night when scattered storms may develop

NEXT WEEK: Refreshing air Mon/Tue, but another heat wave for the rest of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot day ahead but not overly humid. Wear that sunscreen! Mainly clear skies tonight and overall comfortable.

We really start to crank the heat and humidity back up on Saturday! Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. A low chance of a brief, pop-up shower or two is possible through the afternoon hours.

Saturday night features a much warmer night with lows falling into the 70s.

Remember to take frequent breaks in the heat and to monitor your pets. Also, be mindful of plant/crop watering needs as we are entering a drought for the area that sometimes last for weeks or months.

