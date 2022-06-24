FORECAST: Hot, more humid weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

DROUGHT STATUS: Parts of Central KY now in MODERATE drought levels

RAIN CHANCES: Isolated chance overall until a cold front moves through on Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Cooler, less humid air Monday/Tuesday; another heat wave for the rest of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, yet again. Humidity will remain low today.

Mainly clear skies stick around tonight as we slide into the 60s.

The heat ramps up tomorrow; look for highs in the low to mid-90s. Saturday will be more humid as we keep an eye on a small afternoon rain chance.

Saturday night features partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

Remember to take frequent breaks in the heat and to monitor your pets. Also be mindful of plant and crop watering needs as we are entering a drought scenario for the area that sometimes last for weeks or months. Much needed rain returns to the forecast on Sunday with the cold front, however, not everyone will see rain fall.

