Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

JCPS employee, AAU coach charged with sexual abuse of teen

Christopher Morris, 50, of Louisville, is charged with five counts of sexual abuse and four...
Christopher Morris, 50, of Louisville, is charged with five counts of sexual abuse and four counts of sodomy involving a person under the age of 18.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man employed by the Jefferson County Public Schools has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse and sodomy involving involving a person under the age of 18.

Christopher Morris, 50, of Louisville, was arrested yesterday by Louisville Metro police.

The arrest report for Morris states the victim said he was sexually abused and sodomized by Morris on multiple occasions while between the ages of 14 and 16.

The report goes on to say Morris was in a position of authority over the victim because he was a JCPS employee and a coach for an AAU travel team.

Morris was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on five counts of sexual abuse and four counts of sodomy. Bond was set at $10,000 cash.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
Man found shot to death inside Louisville home, LMPD investigating
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Buechel
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman dies in a two-vehicle crash near Mammoth...
Oldham County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave

Latest News

Downtown Louisville skyline
FORECAST: Hot, more humid weekend ahead
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: How plankton help form clouds
WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, June 24, 2022
2 killed in fiery Grade Lane crash