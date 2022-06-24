JCPS employee, AAU coach charged with sexual abuse of teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man employed by the Jefferson County Public Schools has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse and sodomy involving involving a person under the age of 18.

Christopher Morris, 50, of Louisville, was arrested yesterday by Louisville Metro police.

The arrest report for Morris states the victim said he was sexually abused and sodomized by Morris on multiple occasions while between the ages of 14 and 16.

The report goes on to say Morris was in a position of authority over the victim because he was a JCPS employee and a coach for an AAU travel team.

Morris was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on five counts of sexual abuse and four counts of sodomy. Bond was set at $10,000 cash.

This story will be updated.

