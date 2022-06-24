Kentucky, Indiana officials respond to Roe v Wade decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn 1973′s decision on Roe v Wade, placing abortion rights in the hands of states and banning abortions immediately in others, leaders in Kentucky and Indiana have provided their responses.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he was “absolutely disgusted by the Supreme’s Court’s decision,” stating the decision would not end abortions, but only make them more deadly.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the bill bans “all options for victims of rape or incest.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement praising the Supreme Court decision, stating “the issue of abortion has returned to the people and the states, where it belongs.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the landmark ruling “is courageous and correct,” with McConell stating the decision was a “historic victory for the Constitution.”

Congressman John Yarmuth, representing Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, said “this is a dark day for America,” urging voters to vote out politicians who support the decision.

“We now know with certainty that three Justices lied under oath to get to the Supreme Court, and that’s not the worst part. Adding insult to perjury, they have used their ill-gotten power to strip away women’s constitutional right to bodily autonomy and rob them of personal choice. Let’s be clear: This means people will suffer. It means women will die. This is the path Mitch McConnell chose when he shredded the Constitution to rig the court with ideological zealots unbothered by the struggles of everyday Americans. This is a dark day for America. Every politician who celebrates it must be shown the door this November.”

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said people in the commonwealth will have their opportunity to express their views on the issue through Constitutional Amendment Two:

“Today, the Supreme Court returned the right of self-government to the States and to the People, as contemplated by the Constitution. In Kentucky this fall, our people will have the opportunity to express their view on this issue, via Constitutional Amendment Two.

The Court’s decision follows a half-century of hard and diligent work by people of faith, elected officials, attorneys, and activists. As abortion will remain legal in many states, including at least one of our neighboring states, that hard and diligent work must continue, in a different form: ensuring adequate support – financial and emotional – of those facing this difficult choice.”

Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg said in a statement the decision is “a tragedy for the rights of American women,” mentioning as a mayor he would do everything in the city’s power “to limit the damage of this decision.”

Louisville Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf said he chooses to “leave the decision-making on this issue in the hands of the state and federal elected officials.”

“I understand the strong emotions on both sides of the abortion issue. I am choosing to leave the decision-making on this issue in the hands of the state and federal elected officials who have the ability in their roles to affect legislation related to abortion. I talk to citizens of Louisville everyday who have concerns about community issues that are directly related to what the Mayor of Louisville can and should do. That said, there are many topics that need to be addressed as part of the mayor’s race, and I am prepared to answer those. Key issues citizens of Louisville are concerned about are safety for all neighborhoods, economic development and jobs, and education to ensure bright futures for all Louisville residents.”

On the other side of the Ohio River, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said the state will now address the issue of abortion, with Holcomb stating he is “pro-life” and that Indiana will “have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life.”

U.S. Senator Mike Braun, from Indiana, released the following statement on the decision.

“After 50 years, the right to life has finally been returned to the people and their elected representatives. I’m excited to see the states take the lead to protect the unborn, and I look forward to crafting solutions that will defend the unborn and save lives.”

Senator Todd Young also issued a statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision, stating “Roe v Wade was wrongly decided, and the Supreme Court has corrected a historic injustice.”

“Today is a monumental day for the protection of life in America and a defining moment for our nation. Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided, and the Supreme Court has corrected a historic injustice.

“The American people will now have the opportunity, through their state elected officials, to decide our laws when it comes to protecting life and protecting women. It’s now time to work on solutions that affirm the right to life and support pregnant women and mothers.”

