LMPD will evaluate responses to public demonstrations following Roe v Wade overturn

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said they remain committed to public and peaceful expression following Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade.

According to a statement provided from LMPD, police said there are many factors involved in evaluating if law enforcement will be necessary for protests or mobile caravans.

“Manpower and resource availability is a substantial consideration as these incidents require officers to divert from patrol coverage, potentially limiting emergency response to other calls for service,” LMPD said in a statement.

Police said they will continually evaluate responses to “determine the best course of action” and ensuring overall safety of the public.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling, offering the nation protections for abortion. The overturned ruling places rights to abortion care in the hands of the states, with nearly half the country expected to enact abortion bans.

Kentucky is one of the states with a trigger law in effect, with nearly all abortions now illegal in the commonwealth following the overturned the decision.

