Louisville man arrested in connection to shooting near Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested one man in connection to a shooting near Buechel early Thursday morning leaving one man in critical condition.

Charvontae Reed, 21, was arrested on Thursday morning following a shooting in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Thursday and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, an adult man, was taken to University Hospital and was last listed in critical condition, according to LMPD.

Reed was apprehended by officers nearby. The arrest report states officers found property belonging to one of the subjects involved in the shooting near the 3900 block of Meadow Ridge Place.

According to police, Reed told officers he was doing landscaping in the area of Meadow Ridge Place and Heatherview Road. Police later discovered Reed’s statements were false after speaking to neighbors in the area.

Reed was taken to speak with detectives, where he gave a statement saying he was with two other individuals at the time of the shooting.

Police said Reed admitted to hiding on a porch on Meadow Ridge Place following the shooting with the intent of evading police.

Reed was charged with assault and burglary. He was booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on June 24.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.