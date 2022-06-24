Metro Council approves $1.3B budget for 2022-2023 fiscal year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council approved an amended $1.3 billion 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, now the largest budget approved in city history.

Following two months of hearings and deliberations with the community, Metro Council approved the final capital and operating budgets on Tuesday before going up for a full vote Thursday night.

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year focuses on infrastructure improvements, such as money for roads, sidewalks and parks.

Metro Council said the budget will fund road repair at record levels, with more than $30 million being invested in roadway and alley repaving.

Funding will also be used for upkeep of local parks, including $1 million each for Jefferson Memorial Forest and Riverside, the Farnsley-Moreman Landing. More than $300,000 each will also be used for roof replacement of the Iroquois Amphitheatre and public infrastructure near Maple Street Park.

Expanded budgeting for homeless outreach programs, such as Goodwill’s Another Way program, were also approved, as well as additional funds for libraries and Metro Corrections’ mental health resources.

“While there is never enough money to do all of the things that really need to be done, I feel this budget makes great strides in addressing many of the issues that needed to be funded,” Metro Council president David James (D-6) said in a release. “I want to thank the Budget Committee and staff that worked so hard to put together this challenging budget. I also want to thank all of the citizens that took the time to make their concerns and ideas known as it relates to the budget.”

The budget maintains recommended funding for LMPD, Louisville Fire, EMS, the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and other Metro agencies.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.