Shaedon Sharpe selected 7th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Shaedon Sharpe is heading to Portland after being selected seventh overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. The former Kentucky Wildcat was the top-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, but he never stepped on the court at UK.

At 19 years, 24 days old, Shaedon Sharpe is the 2nd-youngest top-10 pick from Canada in NBA history.

