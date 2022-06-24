Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Shaedon Sharpe selected 7th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers

Sharpe is the 2nd-youngest top-10 pick from Canada in NBA history
Shaedon Sharpe, right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected...
Shaedon Sharpe, right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected seventh overall by the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Shaedon Sharpe is heading to Portland after being selected seventh overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. The former Kentucky Wildcat was the top-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, but he never stepped on the court at UK.

At 19 years, 24 days old, Shaedon Sharpe is the 2nd-youngest top-10 pick from Canada in NBA history.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
Man found shot to death inside Louisville home, LMPD investigating
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman dies in a two-vehicle crash near Mammoth...
Oldham County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor

Latest News

Horse trainer Bob Baffert has been issued a suspension in New York scheduled to last through...
Bob Baffert suspended by New York Racing Association until 2023
On Thursday, a women’s sports virtual panel discussion between several people including Maya...
Title IX’s 50th anniversary focus of athlete panel discussion
On Thursday, a women’s sports virtual panel discussion between several people including Maya...
Title IX’s 50th anniversary focus of athlete panel discussion
Lilly King
Lilly King wins gold in 200m breaststroke at World Championships