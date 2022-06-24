TyTy Washington picked #29 in NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK guard TyTy Washington was selected 29th in first round of the NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He is expected to be traded to Houston.

Washington averaged 12.5 points and 3.9 assists in his one season in Lexington. He started 29 of the 31 games he played in the 2021-22 season.

Since John Calipari took over at Kentucky for the 2009-10 season, UK has had 34 first round picks and 22 lottery picks. Shaedon Sharpe added to that total when he was selected #7 overall by Portland.

