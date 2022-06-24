West Louisville hosting free screenings for prostate cancer this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer, according to officials. This weekend, there is a chance for men to get screened.

The Kentucky Cancer Program and Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer are hosting a free prostate cancer screening event in West Louisville this Saturday.

About one man in eight will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime, officials said. Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men and in non-Hispanic Black men.

The average age of men at diagnosis is about 66.

Metro Council President David James has a family history of prostate cancer. Friday, on WAVE Country with Dawne Gee, James let folks know how easy screening can be.

“This is not the exam men try to stay away from,” James said. “This is a blood test. It’s very simple, easy. It’s a PSA blood test and it’s free. It takes a short amount of time to do and can save your life.”

The free prostate cancer screening event in West Louisville this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA, located at 1720 W. Broadway. Walk-ins are welcome.

Call (502) 852-6318 for more information.

