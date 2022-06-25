Contact Troubleshooters
Blessings in a Backpack hosts charity race

The Blessings in a Backpack Louisville chapter is calling on the community to participate in...
The Blessings in a Backpack Louisville chapter is calling on the community to participate in the easiest and fastest 0.5K race on Saturday.(Blessings in a Backpack)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Blessings in a Backpack Louisville chapter is calling on the community to participate in the easiest and fastest 0.5K race on Saturday.

After canceling the event in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the nonprofit is reintroducing the fun this year.

During the race, runners will race 546 yards to help raise funds to support local Blessings in a Backpack programs in Jefferson County Public Schools.

“Our program is essential to ensuring more than 6,200 JCPS students are fed over the weekend,” Kim Holsclaw, Managing Director said. " Without Blessings in a Backpack, these students could go up to 65 hours without food.”

Participants can expect everything a typical race includes like a hydration station, a medical tent, t-shirts and medals. Everyone is encouraged to “stretch” before the race so they will be ready for the post-race party.

To learn more about Blessings in a Backpack, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

