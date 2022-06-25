Dozens attend free screenings for prostate cancer in West Louisville Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky Cancer Program and Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer hosted a free prostate cancer screening event in West Louisville Saturday.

District 6 Metro Council President David James, a prostate cancer survivor himself, hosted a free post father’s day screening session.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer, according to officials. This weekend, there is a chance for men to get screened.

John Tucker was diagnosed with prostate cancer last summer and attended the event to help inspire others with his journey, and to encourage them to spread the word about prostate cancer.

”I’ll always remember that day because that was Kentucky Oaks. I got a knock on my door when my Urologist was doing rounds and he pretty much told me I’d been diagnosed with prostate cancer.” Tucker said. ”It was so surreal, and I couldn’t believe it. And I actually I think I probably shed a tear or two.”

Doctor’s delivered news that turned Tucker’s life upside down. Tucker said hearing the diagnosis felt so surreal, he thought he was in a bad dream. Tucker is one out of an estimated 268,490 men in the country who will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year.

According to the CDC, it’s the second most common cancer in men worldwide. However, early detection and regular screenings can beat the cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, the five year survival rate for prostate cancer is about 98% when it is diagnosed and treated in it’s earliest stage.

Older men, black men, and those with a family history of prostate cancer more likely to develop the disease.

”Some signs of prostate cancer can be issues with urination. Difficulty urinating. Blood in the urine,” Dr. Mo, a UofL Urologist said. ”African American men are more than 50 percent more likely to diagnosed with prostate cancer. Its already a very common disease. And unfortunately more than twice as likely to die of prostate cancer once they’ve been diagnosed with it,” Dr. Mo, a UofL Urologist said.

”My father had it about 15 years ago. I love my father, but we didn’t talk about it (laughter). We didn’t talk about it,” Tucker said.

Tucker said his father is a survivor, just like him. He said he attended the event to make sure others don’t make the same mistake of not speaking up, catching prostate early, and getting the care they need.

”You think about my age, you think about my race, and you think about family history. And that’s something that we didn’t talk about. Obviously that has played a big role in where I am today, but I don’t want to make that same mistake of not talking about it with everybody else,” Tucker said.

