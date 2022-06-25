Exotic car show returns to Norton Commons for second year

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Exotic car show is returning to Norton Commons in Prospect is returned for the second year in a row Saturday.

Attendees got the chance to see Exotics, German, American Muscles, Vintage and Classic cars. This year, the Porsche 911 is the marque brand and showcased each generation sine the 1960s, according to the release.

“We were elated with how things went last year – terrific crowd and terrific location.” Eric Benson of RCR Events and RCR Car Club, organizers of the Cars in the Commons said. “Word has really gotten out around the region, and we have been flooded with entries. We are hand-selecting the finest and rarest cars and we will have double the number of cars as we did last year.”

Donations were accepted and all the proceeds will be going to the Norton Children’s Hospital. People were also encouraged to bring a bottle of water for a donation drive to benefit Louisville Outreach for the Unsheltered.

