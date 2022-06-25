Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Exotic car show returns to Norton Commons for second year

Attendees got the chance to see Exotics, German, American Muscles, Vintage and Classic cars.
Attendees got the chance to see Exotics, German, American Muscles, Vintage and Classic cars.(Norton Commons)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Exotic car show is returning to Norton Commons in Prospect is returned for the second year in a row Saturday.

Attendees got the chance to see Exotics, German, American Muscles, Vintage and Classic cars. This year, the Porsche 911 is the marque brand and showcased each generation sine the 1960s, according to the release.

“We were elated with how things went last year – terrific crowd and terrific location.” Eric Benson of RCR Events and RCR Car Club, organizers of the Cars in the Commons said. “Word has really gotten out around the region, and we have been flooded with entries.  We are hand-selecting the finest and rarest cars and we will have double the number of cars as we did last year.”

Donations were accepted and all the proceeds will be going to the Norton Children’s Hospital. People were also encouraged to bring a bottle of water for a donation drive to benefit Louisville Outreach for the Unsheltered.

To learn more about the Norton Commons, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
A former teacher at Oldham County High School was sentenced on Thursday for having sex with an...
Former Oldham County choir teacher sentenced for rape of underage student
A man's neighbor's tree fell on his house.
Homeowner questions liability after neighbor’s tree falls on his house during storm
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Kentucky’s first probable case of monkeypox identified in Jefferson County
2 killed in fiery Grade Lane crash

Latest News

Louisville is welcoming the Nashville and West Cobb schools for a day of high-energy classic...
School of Rock Louisville hosts young rockers for School of Rock Fest
The Blessings in a Backpack Louisville chapter is calling on the community to participate in...
Blessings in a Backpack hosts charity race
The new facility is located in the former Greater Louisville Medical Society building on West...
New Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is offering a new way for volunteers to help...
New Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families