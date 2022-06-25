Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hot and humid weekend ahead

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast update.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Air Quality Alert for Louisville and surrounding areas
  • A cold front moves through Sunday bringing our next best shot at rain
  • Cooler and less humid to start the week before another heat wave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday brings the return of heat and humidity as afternoon highs soar into the mid 90s. An Air Quality Alert is in place for Jefferson, Bullitt, and Oldham Counties in Kentucky and Floyd and Clark Counties in Indiana. Stay cool and hydrated!

Warm and muggy Saturday night as lows fall into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The heat continues on Sunday with highs back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Showers and storms look to gradually develop through the day, especially into the afternoon and evening hours. A few could be on the gusty side as a cold front passes through.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Sunday night before gradually winding down towards sunrise Monday morning. Lows fall into the 60s.

Be sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated with today’s heat in the forecast! Tomorrow brings a cold front, which will bring us some much needed rain and also cooler and drier air. The rain isn’t promised for everyone, in fact you’ll be one of the lucky few if you manage to get some in your backyard. We’ll see a beautiful start to the week with highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday with low humidity and clear skies.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

