FORECAST: Scattered showers round out the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and storms for some this afternoon

Sunny, cooler, and less humid start to the new week

Another heat wave is in store for the end of next week with highs back in the mid 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday brings the hope of much needed rain for the area, however it’s an uncertain forecast. It will be a hot and humid day with a few showers and storms moving in through the afternoon/evening. Rain chances will likely stay very hit or miss for most.

A few lingering scattered showers and storms will continue overnight as a cold front slides through the area. Rain chances look to end by sunrise Monday morning.

After the rain moves to our east, a beautiful day will be in the works for Monday! We’ll see much lower temperatures and humidity, with increasing sunshine through the day. Enjoy it!

Maybe another night of some FREE A/C? Temperatures look to cool down dramatically Monday night as temperatures fall to the 50s overnight night.

