FORECAST: Scattered showers round out the weekend

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast update.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered showers and storms for some this afternoon
  • Sunny, cooler, and less humid start to the new week
  • Another heat wave is in store for the end of next week with highs back in the mid 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday brings the hope of much needed rain for the area, however it’s an uncertain forecast. It will be a hot and humid day with a few showers and storms moving in through the afternoon/evening. Rain chances will likely stay very hit or miss for most.

A few lingering scattered showers and storms will continue overnight as a cold front slides through the area. Rain chances look to end by sunrise Monday morning.

After the rain moves to our east, a beautiful day will be in the works for Monday! We’ll see much lower temperatures and humidity, with increasing sunshine through the day. Enjoy it!

Maybe another night of some FREE A/C? Temperatures look to cool down dramatically Monday night as temperatures fall to the 50s overnight night.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

