FORECAST: Scattered showers round out the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and storms for some this afternoon
- Sunny, cooler, and less humid start to the new week
- Another heat wave is in store for the end of next week with highs back in the mid 90s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday brings the hope of much needed rain for the area, however it’s an uncertain forecast. It will be a hot and humid day with a few showers and storms moving in through the afternoon/evening. Rain chances will likely stay very hit or miss for most.
A few lingering scattered showers and storms will continue overnight as a cold front slides through the area. Rain chances look to end by sunrise Monday morning.
After the rain moves to our east, a beautiful day will be in the works for Monday! We’ll see much lower temperatures and humidity, with increasing sunshine through the day. Enjoy it!
Maybe another night of some FREE A/C? Temperatures look to cool down dramatically Monday night as temperatures fall to the 50s overnight night.
