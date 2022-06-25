FORECAST: Rain ending then another stretch of dry weather ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain ending soon

Less heat and lower humidity for Monday & Tuesday

Heat cranks back up Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms will come to an end late tonight as the cold front moves past our area. Clouds begin to clear overnight. Lows in the 60s.

We have a pleasant Monday in store with lower temperatures, less humidity and plenty of sunshine. Highs near 80. Take advantage of Monday night’s cool down.

We’ll see the coolest temperatures all week with lows in the 50s and mainly clear skies. Tuesday will be a fantastic weather day. After a cool start to the morning, highs will reach the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The heat and humidity return in full force on Wednesday through Friday with highs returning to 90s. Our stretch of dry weather continues until our next system moves in for the weekend bringing storm chances

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.