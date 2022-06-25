Contact Troubleshooters
Former Oldham County choir teacher sentenced for rape of underage student

A former teacher at Oldham County High School was sentenced on Thursday for having sex with an underage student back in 2018.
A former teacher at Oldham County High School was sentenced on Thursday for having sex with an underage student back in 2018.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUCKNER, Ky. (WAVE) - A former teacher at Oldham County High School was sentenced on Thursday for having sex with an underage student back in 2018.

Haley Reed, from LaGrange, was sentenced to one count of rape and unlawful transaction with a minor, according to the office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Reed, who was the high school’s choir director, previously admitted to police she had sex with an underage students multiple times on school property after hours between April and June 2018.

She was arrested in June 2018 and posted bond less than three weeks later.

During Thursday’s sentencing, it was announced Reed would be sentenced to a total of five years in prison, and is not eligible for probation.

Reed will be required to complete sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender for life, according to the commonwealth’s attorney.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

