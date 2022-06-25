Investigation underway after kayaker dies in private pond

HOLTON, In. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after being found in a private pond Friday.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Michigan in Holton after reports of a kayaker who fell into the water and did not resurface.

Braulio Bustamante, 45, of Indianapolis was recovered from the water and taken to shore prior to officer’s arrival. Lifesaving aid was used but was unsuccessful; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Assisting agencies include Indiana Conservation Officers, Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, and Ripley County EMS.

