LMPD: Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-265 South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died in a crash on I-265 South near Shelbyville Road on Friday night, LMPD confirmed.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police responded to the crash on I-265 South to I-64 West around 10:30 p.m.

Early investigation revealed a motorcyclist laid his bike down in an attempt to avoid hitting another vehicle. The motorcyclist was injured and was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of 11:45 p.m., all lanes on I-265 South from the Shelbyville Road ramp to I-64 West have been closed while LMPD’s Traffic Unit investigates.

No other information was provided.

