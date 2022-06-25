Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LMPD: Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-265 South

A motorcyclist has died in a crash on I-265 South near Shelbyville Road on Friday night, LMPD...
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on I-265 South near Shelbyville Road on Friday night, LMPD confirmed.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died in a crash on I-265 South near Shelbyville Road on Friday night, LMPD confirmed.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police responded to the crash on I-265 South to I-64 West around 10:30 p.m.

Early investigation revealed a motorcyclist laid his bike down in an attempt to avoid hitting another vehicle. The motorcyclist was injured and was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of 11:45 p.m., all lanes on I-265 South from the Shelbyville Road ramp to I-64 West have been closed while LMPD’s Traffic Unit investigates.

No other information was provided.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
A man's neighbor's tree fell on his house.
Homeowner questions liability after neighbor’s tree falls on his house during storm
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist from Southern Indiana killed in crash with semi
2 killed in fiery Grade Lane crash
Christopher Morris, 50, of Louisville, is charged with five counts of sexual abuse and four...
JCPS employee, AAU coach charged with sexual abuse of teen

Latest News

The new facility is located in the former Greater Louisville Medical Society building on West...
New Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is offering a new way for volunteers to help...
New Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families
In downtown Louisville, hundreds of people braved the heat on Friday to protest the Supreme...
Protestors march for abortion rights as Kentucky ‘trigger law’ ban goes into effect
Insect fans of all ages are sure to enjoy the new seasonal attraction heading into the...
Louisville Zoo exhibit puts giant, animatronic bugs on display