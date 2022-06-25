Louisville Zoo exhibit puts giant, animatronic bugs on display

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Insect fans of all ages are sure to enjoy the new seasonal attraction heading into the Louisville Zoo.

“IncrediBUGS,” presented by Great Clips, heads into the Louisville Zoo on June 25 and runs through Sept. 18, according to a release.

The Louisville Zoo said the event will feature 18 giant animatronic bugs and insects, which brings small creatures to enormous proportions.

Different species will be on display, including beetles, ants, butterflies, a firefly, a dragonfly and many more.

“Arthropods are so important to our ecological system,” Louisville Zoo director Dan Maloney said in a release. “We hope this exhibit offers a glimpse into their world so that guests can walk away with a better appreciation of their dynamic role.”

The exhibit is free with a Louisville Zoo admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

