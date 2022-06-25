Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man dies after shooting near Buechel

A man has died after a shooting near Buechel early Thursday morning.
A man has died after a shooting near Buechel early Thursday morning.(WCAX)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after a shooting near Buechel early Thursday morning.

Vincent Crutcher, 34, was shot multiple times in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road, according to the coroner’s office. Crutcher died at the hospital from his injuries Friday.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Thursday and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Charvontae Reed, 21, was arrested on Thursday morning following the shooting, according to an arrest report.

There is no word yet on any additional charges at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
A man's neighbor's tree fell on his house.
Homeowner questions liability after neighbor’s tree falls on his house during storm
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist from Southern Indiana killed in crash with semi
2 killed in fiery Grade Lane crash
A former teacher at Oldham County High School was sentenced on Thursday for having sex with an...
Former Oldham County choir teacher sentenced for rape of underage student

Latest News

Thousands of student archers will be coming to Louisville to participate in a championship...
National Archery in Schools Program tournament coming to Kentucky Expo Center
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on I-265 South near Shelbyville Road on Friday night, LMPD...
LMPD: Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-265 South
The new facility is located in the former Greater Louisville Medical Society building on West...
New Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is offering a new way for volunteers to help...
New Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families