Man dies after shooting near Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after a shooting near Buechel early Thursday morning.

Vincent Crutcher, 34, was shot multiple times in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road, according to the coroner’s office. Crutcher died at the hospital from his injuries Friday.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Thursday and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Charvontae Reed, 21, was arrested on Thursday morning following the shooting, according to an arrest report.

There is no word yet on any additional charges at this time.

