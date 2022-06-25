Man dies after shooting near Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a shooting on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South Hancock Street.

According to LMPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 12:30p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene and they located a male with gunshot wounds.

The victim was found near the intersection of Shelby and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-5673.

