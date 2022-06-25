Contact Troubleshooters
Name of motorcyclist released in I-265 South crash

The name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on I-265 South was released Saturday.
The name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on I-265 South was released Saturday.(TRIMARC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on I-265 South was released Saturday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Patrick McCall, 56, is the victim who was involved in the Friday night accident near the I-64 exchange.

McCall was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries he sustained in the crash.

There is no other information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

