Name of motorcyclist released in I-265 South crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on I-265 South was released Saturday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Patrick McCall, 56, is the victim who was involved in the Friday night accident near the I-64 exchange.

McCall was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries he sustained in the crash.

There is no other information at this time.

