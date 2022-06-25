New Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is offering a new way for volunteers to help serve families in need.

The new Meals From The Heart program is a new “chef-led” experience allows volunteers to work with a chef to cook a meal for Ronald McDonald House families, according to a release.

Volunteers will work with Kentucky-native Chef James Garst to plan and cook a meal from scratch. Garst was previously a culinary liaison to the LEE Initiative and has 14 years of experience in the kitchen.

“I am excited to serve and help others serve our guest families,” Garst said in a release. “I’m excited about helping increase the families access to nutritional food. I want to serve the families and bring my own hospitality to the meal program and encourage it to grow.”

The experience will allow groups of eight people to feed families without the stress of coordinating a menu and shopping, according to the release. Volunteers will need to make a $300 donation to participate.

For more information on Meals From The Heart and available dates and times, visit Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana’s website.

