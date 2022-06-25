Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Person in serious condition after shooting near Phoenix Hill

The victim was found near the intersection of Shelby and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
The victim was found near the intersection of Shelby and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South Hancock Street.

According to LMPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 12:30p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene and they located a male with gunshot wounds. The victim was found near the intersection of Shelby and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in serious condition. There are no other have been located at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-5673.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
A man's neighbor's tree fell on his house.
Homeowner questions liability after neighbor’s tree falls on his house during storm
A former teacher at Oldham County High School was sentenced on Thursday for having sex with an...
Former Oldham County choir teacher sentenced for rape of underage student
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist from Southern Indiana killed in crash with semi
2 killed in fiery Grade Lane crash

Latest News

The Blessings in a Backpack Louisville chapter is calling on the community to participate in...
Blessings in a Backpack hosts charity race
Dr. Albers said when it comes to mindful eating, you may want to consider the three “S’s.”
Tips for mindful eating at the office
Thousands of student archers will be coming to Louisville to participate in a championship...
National Archery in Schools Program tournament coming to Kentucky Expo Center
A man has died after a shooting near Buechel early Thursday morning.
Man dies after shooting near Buechel