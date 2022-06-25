Person in serious condition after shooting near Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South Hancock Street.

According to LMPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 12:30p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene and they located a male with gunshot wounds. The victim was found near the intersection of Shelby and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in serious condition. There are no other have been located at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-5673.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.