Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting

According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a...
According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a WeatherTech factory in Bolingbrook, Illinois on Saturday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago.

Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV.

The suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals where one later died, police said. Another was in critical condition and the third was treated and released.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
A man's neighbor's tree fell on his house.
Homeowner questions liability after neighbor’s tree falls on his house during storm
A former teacher at Oldham County High School was sentenced on Thursday for having sex with an...
Former Oldham County choir teacher sentenced for rape of underage student
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist from Southern Indiana killed in crash with semi
2 killed in fiery Grade Lane crash

Latest News

The victim was found near the intersection of Shelby and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Person in serious condition after shooting near Phoenix Hill
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Two women embrace each other as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo,...
Gunman kills 2 during Oslo Pride festival; terror suspected
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Man says dog saved him from bear