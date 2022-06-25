Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Man arrested for fraud in cashback scheme at Kroger grocery stores

Police in Nashville arrested Austin Chase Hooper, 24, in a reported cashback scheme at...
Police in Nashville arrested Austin Chase Hooper, 24, in a reported cashback scheme at self-checkout kiosks.(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police are investigating a man who allegedly was using a cashback scheme at multiple grocery stores.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reports that 24-year-old Austin Chase Hooper was arrested for committing fraud at self-checkout kiosks at Kroger supermarkets.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hooper would purchase a small item using the cashback option with a card at self-checkouts at Kroger stores, as reported by WSMV.

Before the money could dispense, Hooper allegedly placed a bag over the cash dispenser and concealed the funds the kiosk provided.

Authorities said he would quickly pocket the cash, call a Kroger attendant, and tell the worker that the machine did not dispense any money.

On Aug. 22, 2021, Steve Woodwall with Kroger Loss Prevention reportedly spotted Hooper’s connection with these incidents and banned him from all Kroger locations.

The 24-year-old was later indicted for theft and burglary, according to authorities.

The affidavit stated that 21 incidents involved Hooper attempting his cashback scheme at Kroger stores in the area.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

