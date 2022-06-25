School of Rock Louisville hosts young rockers for School of Rock Fest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The School of Rock Louisville is welcoming some of the region’s most talented young musicians Saturday for the School of Rock Fest.

Louisville is welcoming the Nashville and West Cobb schools for a day of high-energy classic rock to showcase all of their talent.

“We are so excited to show off Louisville to great young musicians from Nashville and Atlanta and take the stage with great Schools of Rock throughout our area,” Melanie Scofield, owner and General Manager of School of Rock said. “One of the best features of School of Rock is our partnership with other area schools and the relationships our students can build.”

According to the release, after the showcase the School of Rock Louisville will prepare to hit the road for a five-city rock concert tour. The Show Team ‘22 tour will begin on July 4 with a show at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati for a Reds game.

The School of Rock Louisville announced last week that it is expanding with a second location in St. Matthews that will more than double its capacity to teach performance-based music lessons.

To learn more about the School of Rock, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.