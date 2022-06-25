Contact Troubleshooters
Tips for mindful eating at the office


Dr. Albers said when it comes to mindful eating, you may want to consider the three “S’s.”(WCAX)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - If you’re heading back to the office after working from home, you may want to think about introducing some healthier habits – like mindful eating.

“It is tempting to return to dieting, but research indicates that people who diet lose weight initially and then gain it back plus additional weight. Instead, consider mindful eating. Mindful eating is not a diet, there are no menus or recipes. It’s more about focusing on how you eat,” explains Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said when it comes to mindful eating, you may want to consider the three “S’s.”

The first is sit down while you eat. Research shows we eat 5% more while standing up.

The second is slowly chew, which can improve digestion and will allow you to enjoy your food more.

Finally, smile between bites. Dr. Albers said smiling releases neurotransmitters that make you happier and can reduce mindless or emotional eating.

It also gives you a moment to pause and ask yourself if you’re actually still hungry.

Another tip, think about the kinds of snacks you’re packing.

“It’s really important to bring snacks to work. You may find that the boxes of donuts and cookie jars and candy jars that people put their hands into are gone. This makes it even more critical that you bring healthy snacks to work that are going to keep you focused, energized and boost your concentration,” said Dr. Albers.

Dr. Albers said some healthy snack options include Brazil nuts, pumpkin seeds, mandarin oranges and berries. Or, anything that’s high in vitamin D, magnesium and selenium.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

