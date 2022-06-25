Top prospect Rob Dillingham commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari added a significant piece to Kentucky’s 2023 backcourt with the commitment of 5-star guard Robert Dillingham on Friday.

The top five prospect out of Hickory, N.C. chose Kentucky after de-committing from NC State in mid-March. His list of finalists included Auburn, Louisville and Southern Cal.

At 6-foot-2, Dillingham has experience playing point guard or off the ball and is a natural scorer. He joins Reed Sheppard in Kentucky 2023 recruiting class.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.