Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Top prospect Rob Dillingham commits to Kentucky

At 6-foot-2, Dillingham has experience playing point guard or off the ball and is a natural scorer
Robert Dillingham announced Friday that he's going to Kentucky.
Robert Dillingham announced Friday that he's going to Kentucky.(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari added a significant piece to Kentucky’s 2023 backcourt with the commitment of 5-star guard Robert Dillingham on Friday.

The top five prospect out of Hickory, N.C. chose Kentucky after de-committing from NC State in mid-March. His list of finalists included Auburn, Louisville and Southern Cal.

At 6-foot-2, Dillingham has experience playing point guard or off the ball and is a natural scorer. He joins Reed Sheppard in Kentucky 2023 recruiting class.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
Man found shot to death inside Louisville home, LMPD investigating
A man's neighbor's tree fell on his house.
Homeowner questions liability after neighbor’s tree falls on his house during storm
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist from Southern Indiana killed in crash with semi

Latest News

Lilly King
Lilly King qualifies for 50m breaststroke finals at World Championships
TyTy Washington Jr. shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 29th...
TyTy Washington picked #29 in NBA Draft
Shaedon Sharpe, right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected...
Shaedon Sharpe selected 7th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers
Horse trainer Bob Baffert has been issued a suspension in New York scheduled to last through...
Bob Baffert suspended by New York Racing Association until 2023