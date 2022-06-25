UofL’s Montgomery, Domann team up to put on youth football camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first Montgomery and Domann Youth Football Camp kicked off Saturday morning at King Louie’s Sports Complex in the East End. Cards linebacker Monty Montgomery and quarterback Brock Domann teaming up to teach the game.

“Monty and I got together in late January and we just started discussing different business ideas, different ways that we can give back to the community, different ways we can use our name and likeness in this community and we came up with this camp,” Domann said.

“I just wanted to give back to the community in the best way I can, in a positive way, make change for the community and just make this an ongoing process,” Montgomery said.

Domann’s parents have been running youth camps for almost 20 years in Colorado, so he knew that working with the kids would be rewarding and that he and his teammates would get plenty out of it as well.

“So much,” he said, adding, “connections to the community, support from the community, support from my teammates, being able to just see my business side come out and ultimately just make connections and relationships that I wouldn’t have and then today just being able to interact with kids, just being a little kid again.”

Montgomery said he also found the experience beneficial. “I’ve gotten a lot of knowledge honestly man, I’m learning a lot, how to coach kids better and how to just adapt to certain situations,” he said.

The kids went through passing and receiving drills, ran sprints, and even worked on tackling. The players hope the bonds formed now will only grow stronger.

“Yeah I want to have like the Brian Bosworth effect towards these kids man, yes sir,” Montgomery said.

“We’re doing this again next year and we plan on just getting more involved in the community however we can,” Domann added. “Whether it’s through camps or other avenues, we plan on just being with these kids and really showing them the way because they need role models and they need people to really like pore into them.”

And there was Chick-fil-A. The cow mascot even got in on the action, racing the kids, and eventually playing the part of tackling dummy. He managed to escape before the kids ripped off his jersey.

That’s one thing that you probably won’t see in version 2.0 of the camp in 2023.

“That was a one time thing for sure, you live and you learn,” Domann said.

